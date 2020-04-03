Putin to discuss oil market with largest Russian oil companies — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with major Russian oil producers on Friday, April 3, to discuss the situation in the oil market, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He has another important event planned for the day — a meeting on the situation in the global energy markets," Peskov said. "Government leaders, presidential administration, market leaders, as well as our main oil companies — management of major oil companies will participate," he added.

At the same time, Peskov did not answer a question about whether Russia would take part in the video conference of OPEC+ ministers, urging to wait for the results of Friday’s meeting with the president. "Let's wait [for the meeting]," he told reporters.

Speaking about the reasons why Putin is going to hold a meeting on oil issues on Friday, Peskov recalled that the Russian leader had previously discussed the situation on international energy markets with international partners, including US President Donald Trump. In addition, close contacts with various countries are conducted through the Russian Ministry of Energy. "You are aware of the generally unfavorable situation in the energy markets. These are the reasons for the president to get together with heads of the relevant departments and oil companies to hash over the situation," Peskov commented.

Meeting with Security Council members