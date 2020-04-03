Russia’s cabinet allocates $66 million for regions to support staff fighting coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved allocation of inter-budgetary funds exceeding 5 billion rubles ($64.7 million) for Russian regions to support medical professionals on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus, the cabinet’s press service reports.

In March 2020, the government greenlighted transfer of 10.2 billion rubles ($132 million) "to make stimulus payments in view of special working conditions and additional workload for medical workers caring for patients testing positive for coronavirus and people from risk groups that can get infected."

In accordance with the new order of the cabinet from April 2, Russian regions will receive 5.11 billion rubles ($66 million) from this amount.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate 11.8 billion rubles from ($152.8 million) from the reserve fund to financially support these medical professionals. In particular, the Health Ministry will receive 10.2 billion rubles ($132.3 million) to make these stimulus payments, while the rest will be transferred to Russia’s consumer watchdog to pay people extra for working overtime due to the coronavirus prevention measures.