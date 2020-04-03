Russian Railways cancels several long-distance trains from April 7

The frequency of 37 trains will be temporarily reduced, 53 trains will be canceled. The changes will also affect Sapsan high-speed train schedule on the Moscow - St. Petersburg route.

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Railway company Russian Railways cancelled a number of long-distance trains, Sapsan train service between Moscow and St. Petersburg will also be reduced, the company said on Friday.

The adjustment of the train schedules is connected with passengers being unable to plan and organize their trips amid an unfavorable epidemiological situation. Russian Railways note a significant decrease in the loading of long-distance trains, including Sapsan trains. Changes in the schedule will be made only in cases where the train has an alternative or if the demand for tickets is less than 25% of the total number of seats.

"If the situation improves and the demand for passenger transportation increases, Russian Railways will immediately restore the network in full, and if necessary increase the supply for passengers," the company said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 281 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 34 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.