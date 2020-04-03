Cargo flow via Vladivostok customs recovering after coronavirus-triggered decline

VLADIVOSTOK, April 3. /TASS/. The flow of cargoes via the customs service of Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok gained 8.1% in the first quarter of 2020 following a decline in February due to the coronavirus spread, press service of the customs said in a statement on Friday.

The Russian border in the Far East was partially shut starting January 30 in a move to prevent the novel coronavirus spread. Passenger service between Russia and China was almost halted then. Freight traffic was suspended, though by now it has been restored as normal everywhere except for the Amur Region.

"Trade turnover has dropped by 7-10% each week since the middle of February 2020, which is connected with the novel coronavirus infection spread around the globe. Currently trade turnover remains stable and demonstrates an upward trend," the statement said.

Freight traffic in the region amounted to 2.4 mln tonnes in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.1% year-on-year. Total cost of freight shipments totaled $4.7 bln. Meanwhile, almost 7,000 export customs declarations were released in the reporting period. Fish, seafood, wood, rubber, ferrous metals accounted for the bulk of export supplies. The main export partners were China (almost 50%), the Republic of Korea (30.8%), Japan (8.1%). The same countries were import partners.

