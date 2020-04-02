Saudi Arabia calls to urgently discuss oil market situation

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement should urgently hold an extraordinary meeting to reach a fair agreement on the oil market rebalancing, the Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday.

"The Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries, with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets," the Press Agency said.

Brent oil futures skyrocketed by 46.7% to $36.29 a barrel on the London-based ICE after the statement today, while they plummeted at their peak to $22 per barrel over the last three months.