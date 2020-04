MOSCOW, April 2. / TASS /. The cost of June futures for Brent crude oil on the London ICE exchange at its peak rose by 46.7% to $ 36.29 per barrel, according to the trading platform data on Thursday.

At 17:47 Moscow time, Brent is growing by 22% and is trading at $ 30.65 per barrel. The price of WTI oil is growing by 24.8% - up to $ 25.67 per barrel.