Russia’s cabinet to allocate $6.35 million to help Russians abroad

"We will allocate 500 million rubles to help Russian citizens who are currently outside of the country," he said. "We are doing a lot of work to bring them home, many of them found themselves in a difficult situation due to coronavirus spread."

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate around 500 million rubles ($6.35 million) to help Russians who are currently staying overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The prime minister explained that the funds will primarily be spent to pay off temporary accommodation for Russians overseas because not everyone can handle such expenses right now on their own. "If need be, Russians will have their documents to legally stay abroad extended," Mishustin added.

"I also instructed the Foreign and Transport Ministries and Rosaviatsiya (Federal Agency for Air Transport - TASS) to set up a clear schedule of our citizens’ return," he stressed. "For people to know well when and which flight they will take to come back home."

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 938,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 47,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 195,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.