Belarus to buy 2 mln tonnes of oil in Russia at $4/barrel in April

MINSK, April 2. / TASS /. Belarus expects to buy 2 million tonnes of oil at a price of about $4 per barrel from Russia in April, said Prime Minister of the Republic Sergei Rumas on Thursday.

"As for the premium, I can repeat what I said two weeks ago: Russian oil will be delivered without a premium. This tough and consistent stance to buy oil without a premium set by the head of state is maintained by the government. The result of this position is the price at which we will buy oil in April: about $4 per barrel," Rumas said, quoted by the Belarusian website newstut.by.