Putin asks to provide installment plans for deferred taxes

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to consider an opportunity of providing the business with installment plans in respect of taxes, where the deferral is introduced for the pandemic period.

"When I met representatives of the small business [on March 26 in Moscow], they requested that when this deferral ends in all these directions, there will be no strong blow for them by the need to pay the whole debt at once, all the deferred payments accumulated over these 6 months. I would ask you to think over that," Putin said.