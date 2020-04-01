Sanya's innovation cluster to reward talented specialists

SANYA, April 1. /TASS/. The Innovation Development Zone in Hainan's resort city of Sanya (Yazhouvan) has developed a program for talented professionals. According to the Sanyasinvenwan web resource, the maximum reward for qualified employees can reach 4 million yuan (about $ 570,000).

According to the news putlet, the policy is aimed at attracting talented specialists wo work for enterprises in the field of deep-water research and selection of tropical agriculture, which is an important part of Hainan's economy. The news outlet notes that especially qualified employees will compete for the highest award (4 million yuan). Those specialists will also need to be working in at the innovation development zone for five years.

According to the web page, the authorities also drafted measures to support high-tech enterprises working in the innovation zone. It is specified that they can count on financial aid.

The introduction of benefits for specialists and companies will contribute to the development of an innovative climate in the cluster, writes the news outlet. It will also have a positive impact on the promotion of Hainan's free trade zone and a free port.

Yazhouvan Innovation Development Zone is located in Sanya's west and occupies an area of ​​about 26.1 square kilometers. It is designed to become a scientific cluster which will combine high-tech enterprises, innovations, technologies, as well as a model of green urban development.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.