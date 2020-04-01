Hainan's Haikou launches new simplified business registration procedure

HAIKOU, April 1. /TASS/. The Meilan District Public Services Center in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan) has launched an integrated system for registering business, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, when submitting documents using the integrated system, the applicant will be able to immediately obtain a license to conduct commercial activities, printing, a tax receipt and complete all procedures in a day.

The city authorities claim that the launch of this integrated system will not only reduce the costs of entrepreneurs, but will also increase the speed of business registration, which will contribute to ceration of a more open market. According to official statistics, since the launch of this service in March 2020, at least 683 new enterprises have been registered in the Meilan District.

The Hainan Daily also states that the government currently covers the costs of making stamps, which helps minimize the cost of the registration for business. Last year, more than 7,000 new enterprises were registered in the Meilan District, while the amount of savings amounted to about 6.4 million yuan (about $ 914,000).

Meilan District is located in the north-eastern part of Haikou and is the political, economic and cultural center of the city.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.