More than 90% Hainan restaurants resume regular work

HAIKOU, April 1. /TASS/. Over 90% Hainan's restaurants are back to their normal working hours after the novel coronavirus outbreak on the island, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

“The pandemic came suddenly and caused great damage to enterprises in all sectors, especially in hotels and restaurants,” the publication quotes the chairman of the board of the Hainan Hotel and Restaurant Business Association Chen Heng. “However, due to government support, our region is steadily getting back to work". On the Island of Hainan, there are 40,000 commercial organizations in the field of public catering, 90% of which (36,000) resumed regular work."

According to the news outlet, in order to completely eliminate risks, restaurants oblige their employees to wash their hands at least once an hour. All delivery men undergo regular inspections. In case of business trips outside the province, upon return businessmen are placed in quarantine for two weeks. McDonald's, KFC and Starbucks are already back to business in the province.

“Recently, the consumption in the restaurant business has become more and more active. We are fully confident that the situation will continue to improve in the future,” said the director of one of the most popular Sanya food chains. “We hope that, in addition to support measures for restaurants, such as cuts in rent and taxes, additional steps will be taken.The government, tourism and restaurant enterprises together can give a new impetus to the development of tourism, improve the atmosphere on the consumer market and boost our industry's profits. "

Hainan amid novel coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak on Hainan is practically over: there have been no new cases in the counties and cities of the province for a month. There is only one infected person in the region who is undergoing preventive treatment. The province has already restored regular traffic, the work of many companies and tourist attractions. Despite the stable epidemiological situation, the authorities maintain tough sanitary control measures: across China, the number of infected people arriving from abroad is increasing every day.

The outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was first registered at the end of 2019 in Central China and has already spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has recognized it as a pandemic.