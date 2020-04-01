US secretary of energy holds telephone talks with Russian energy minister

WASHINGTON, April 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette has held telephone talks on Tuesday with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, the press service of the US Department of Energy told TASS.

"Today, Secretary Brouillette and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak had a productive discussion on the current volatility in global oil markets, following President Trump's March 30 phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin," the press service said. "Secretary Brouillette and Minister Novak discussed energy market developments and agreed to continue dialogue among major energy producers and consumers, including through the G20, to address this unprecedented period of disruption in the world economy," the press service added.

"The Secretary looks forward to continuing conversations with his counterparts across the globe on this important topic," the press service noted.