ACRA confirms Russia’s credit rating at A-level, with stable outlook

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) confirmed long-term sovereign credit ratings of Russia in foreign and local currencies at A- level with the stable outlook, the press service of ACRA says on Tuesday.

The agency also keeps the short-term credit rating in foreign and domestic currencies at S1 level.

The long-term rating "is supported by the low level and sustainable structure of public debt, strong external position, and an effective monetary policy coordinated with fiscal policy that significantly improves macroeconomic stability," ACRA says.

At the same time, the rating is constrained "by the low potential for economic growth, limited diversity of exports, lack of transparency of the Russian Government’s obligations to a number of state-owned companies, weakness of institutions, and the threat of new sanctions capable of limiting investment and hindering technology-based cooperation and trade with potential foreign partners," the rating agency added.