Two Hilton hotels to be built in Omsk by 2022

OMSK, March 31. /TASS/. Two investment projects on construction of four-star Hilton hotels will be implemented in Russia’s Omsk by 2022, Director General of the Omsk Region’s development and investment agency Yevgeny Kovtun told TASS on Tuesday.

As of today, there are no four-star hotels in Omsk, whereas the existence of hotels of that level is one of the main requirements of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for hosting the matches of the World Junior Championship, which will be held in Novosibirsk and Omsk in 2023.

"Two Hilton hotels will be constructed here. The plan is to implement the projects by 2022," Kovtun said.

A source in the region’s economy ministry told TASS that the total cost of the first project is estimated at 1.3 bln rubles ($16.5 mln), while investments is the second project stand at around 450 mln rubles ($5.7 mln).