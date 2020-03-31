PM Mishustin orders to allocate funds to Russians remaining abroad

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian government asked the Finance Ministry to allocate funds to support Russian citizens having no opportunity to return from overseas, according to government’s assignments posted on Tuesday.

"The Russian Finance Ministry to support allocation of budget assignments of the federal budget for 2020 to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support Russian citizens having no opportunity to return to the Russian Federation, requiring material assistance and not having housing in the country of stay," the document says.

The Foreign Ministry is also instructed "to provide material assistance" to mentioned Russian nationals.

Russia completely closed the international passenger air traffic earlier, leaving only the possibility for charters to bring Russians back home.

2,337 of coronavirus infection cases were registered in Russia as of March 31, with 121 individuals recovered. 17 individuals died as of today’s noon Moscow time.