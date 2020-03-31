Euro rate drops below 86 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The euro-to-ruble rate fell by 1.9% in comparison with the closing level of the previous session to 85.99 rubles in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange as of 12:29 Moscow time.

By 12:35 Moscow time, the euro decline slowed down and was trading at 86 rubles (-1.8%). The dollar-to-ruble rate decreased by 1.2% to 78.35 rubles.

The Russian ruble is strengthening against the US dollar and the euro amid rising oil prices.

The cost of a futures for Brent crude with settlement in June 2020 rose by 3.5% to $27.35 per barrel on the ICE Exchange in London. WTI crude price rose 6.3% to $21.36 per barrel.