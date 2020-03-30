Russian cabinet will simplify out-of-court bankruptcy procedure for citizens

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Russian government will simplify an out-of-court bankruptcy procedure for citizens, a representative with the secretariat of the First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told TASS.
"The Economic Development Ministry submitted amendments to the bill on insolvency (bankruptcy) to the Russian government, which provides for out-of-court recognition of a person as a bankrupt. Citizens will be able to file a public application on their own through the multifunctional centers or an arbitration manager. Filing an application through the centers will be free. For those who found themselves in a difficult financial situation, it is proposed to urgently introduce a simplified free out-of-court debt settlement procedure, which will be carried out on a digital platform," the source said.
He noted that out-of-court bankruptcy proceedings can be applied to citizens whose total debt is between 50,000 to 700,000 rubles ($626-8,773).
"It is proposed to apply an out-of-court bankruptcy procedure to a citizen whose total debt amounts to 50,000 rubles but does not exceed 700,000 rubles," the source said referring to the document.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the State Duma, lower house of parliament, to speed up the adoption of a bill on extrajudicial procedure for recognizing a citizen as a bankrupt, making it more accessible for people with low income. The document was published on March 29 on the Kremlin website. The order must be executed no later than April 17.