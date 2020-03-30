Russian cabinet will simplify out-of-court bankruptcy procedure for citizens

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Russian government will simplify an out-of-court bankruptcy procedure for citizens, a representative with the secretariat of the First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told TASS.

"The Economic Development Ministry submitted amendments to the bill on insolvency (bankruptcy) to the Russian government, which provides for out-of-court recognition of a person as a bankrupt. Citizens will be able to file a public application on their own through the multifunctional centers or an arbitration manager. Filing an application through the centers will be free. For those who found themselves in a difficult financial situation, it is proposed to urgently introduce a simplified free out-of-court debt settlement procedure, which will be carried out on a digital platform," the source said.