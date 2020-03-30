Hainan to start vast environmental program in April

HAIKOU, March 30. /TASS/. Starting next month, South China's Hainan will begin to gradually ban mass use of disposable plastic products, announced the head of the regional environmental protection department Deng Xiaogang.

"Starting April, in the canteens of all party and government structures, as well as in public organizations, big state-owned enterprises, at Hainan's key tourist attractions, in large supermarkets and shopping malls, in educational institutions, hospitals, the use of plastic bags and cutlery will be banned during bif sraff meetings and exhibitions", the official said at a press conference.

According to the official, at the same time, the province is currently working to organize supply chains of products made of new alternative materials that will be used instead of polymers. According to statistics, construction of four factories has begun on Hainan, preparing to produce up to 23,000 tonnes of such kind of products per year. It is expected that at the first stage the new product will be more expensive than the plastic one, however, it will become cheaper over time.

In January, the Chinese government launched a program to completely abandon polymers in a number of domestic applications by 2026, gradually replacing them with new materials. The authorities plan to create a diversified system for controlling plastic waste, tighten the regime for the entire cycle of production, transportation, sale and disposal of such goods. In accordance with this program, stores, restaurants, pharmacies and other places with lots of consumers will completely ban plastic packaging, cutlery and drinking straws in 2020 in the largest cities of China.

Earlier, Hainan authorities decided to ban single-use non-biodegradable plastics in the province. The decision will come into force on December 1, 2020. It envisages the ban on producing, transporting, selling, storing and using single-use non-biodegradable plastic bags as well as cutlary. The order includes 30 points aimed at its implementation as well as penalty for its violation. Thus, the authorities intend to offer benefits to companies who use the single-use materials made of legally approved alternative sources.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on the Island of Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.