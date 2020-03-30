Kremlin mum on Rosneft’s sale of Venezuelan assets

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin stays mum on the situation regarding the sale of Venezuelan assets by Rosneft to a company wholly owned by the Russian government.

"No comments on Rosneft," press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov says.

It was reported earlier that Rosneft had clinched a deal with a company wholly owned by the government of the Russian Federation on sale of participation shares and termination of participation in all projects in Venezuela, including stakes in producing companies Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, oilfield services providers and trading operations. Rosneft will get a 9.6% stake of its share as a result of the deal.