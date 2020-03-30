Russian government to support transport, catering, tourism sectors

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Russian government will provide targeted support to the most affected sectors in the ongoing situation, including car manufacturing, airlines, entertainment industry, catering and tourism, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers on Monday.

"The government will provide urgent targeted support to the most affected sectors both within the anti-crisis plan and through the measures developed for supporting small- and mid-sized business," PM said.

"Assistance will be provided in the transport sector, including auto and air transportation, airport services, particularly a decree has been signed on allocation of 1.5 bln rubles ($18.8 mln) from the Reserve fund for recovery of expenses to airlines carrying people from the countries where the coronavirus infection situation is unfolding unfavorably. Moreover, measures are being prepared to support culture, entertainment, sports organizations. The situation is similar in tourism, hospitality business, as well as catering enterprises," Mishustin said.