MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has canceled the international industrial trade fair Innoprom-2020 scheduled in the Ural city of Yekaterinburg for July 7-10, the ministry’s press office told TASS on Saturday.

"The decision to cancel the exhibition has been triggered by an unfavorable epidemiological situation across the world and is aimed at preventing and mitigating the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19," the press office said.