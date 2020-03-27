Government will endeavor to help SME in pandemic environment, says Russian PM

"I would like to stress that the government will endeavor to help small and medium enterprises," the Prime Minister said.

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The government will do everything possible to help small and medium enterprises (SME) in the challenging environment of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

Requirements for small and medium business in respect of participation in the preferential lending program will be materially simplified, Mishustin said.

"We will expand credit products already developed for small companies and will significantly simplify requirements for participation in the preferential lending program for this purpose," the Prime Minister said. Refinancing will be allowed not merely for loans but for investments also, he noted.

"We plan to extend a special credit product for small and medium enterprises -an interest-free loan for urgent needs, in the first instance for salary payment to employees," Mishustin said. "I set a task that first entrepreneurs receive such loans as early as next week," he added.