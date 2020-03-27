Russian low-cost airline Pobeda to suspend all flights from April 1 to May 31

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia’s low-cost airline Pobeda will suspend all its flights, including domestic ones, from April 1 until May 31, the carrier said in a statement on Friday.

According to the carrier, this measure will help focus on anti-crisis steps and preparation for the resumption of flights. The company will refund tickets to its passengers but only by transferring money to their personal cabinets on the carrier’s website, so they can spend this money later to buy a new flight ticket within a year after the resumption of flights.

"Pobeda low-cost airline decided to temporarily stop regular flights to all destinations of its route network from April 1, 2020. The measure was taken in connection with the decree of the Russian government and will last until May 31. The suspension of operations will allow the company to focus resources on the anti-crisis program and preparations for resumption of flights," the company said.

"We associate ourselves with the decision made by the government. Now the most important thing is the health of our citizens. Therefore, we suspend flights and urge everyone to stay at home," said Andrei Kalmykov, general director of the airline, as quoted by the press service.

Pobeda is part of the Aeroflot Group. The airline fleet consists of 30 Boeing 737 NG aircraft.