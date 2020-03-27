Vnukovo Airport almost fully suspends work of its international flight zone

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Moscow-based Vnukovo Airport almost completely stopped the operation of its international flight zone from March 24, the airport’s spokesperson told TASS on Friday, adding that only a small part of the international flight zone is open for exported flights.

"Since March 24, the Vnukovo Airport has closed a significant part of the international flight zone and kept open only three out of 13 passenger boarding bridges to carry out exported flights," the interlocutor said.

Earlier in March, due to a decrease in passenger traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sheremetyevo Airport closed terminals E and F. On April 1, it will also close terminal D and flights will be transferred to terminal F, while all domestic flights will be carried out from terminal B. Last week, the Domodedovo Airport also reported plans to close its international flight zone.