Major Hainan information website launches Russian version

HAIKOU, March 27. /TASS/. Major Hainan's English-language information portal HiHainan (Hainan International Communications Network) on Friday officially launched the Russian-language news channel.

According to the statement available on the website, the new service was created in order to become the first to present the opportunities and advantages of Hainan free trade port to those who speak Russian, including the Belt and Road member-states residents.

“Hainan is constantly showing its openness and attracting great attention of Russians,” the statement says. “More and more Russians see Hainan as a haven for relaxation, a place that has great investment potential."

It emphasizes that Hainan plays an important role in the process of boosting Russian-Chinese relations, when "the idea of ​​eternal friendship and peace between the two states has deep roots in the hearts of people."

TASS First Deputy Chief Editor Marat Abulkhatin's address to the residents of Hainan in support of China in the fight against the novel coronavirus was put on the front page.

HiHainan is an information platform of the Hainan International Communications Center, created on November 6, 2019. It aims at consolidating global resources, giving the world a true image of Hainan as a rapidly developing free trade port.