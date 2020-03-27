Aeroflot transports over 53,000 people to Russia over past 12 days

"About 53,000 people have returned to Russia aboard the airline’s flights from March 14 to March 26," she said.

MOSCOW, March 76. /TASS/. About 53,000 people have returned to Russia from March 14 to March 26 on board Aeroflot flights, the air carrier’s spokesperson Yulia Spivakova told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Friday.

Spivakova noted that Aeroflot had evacuated about 500 Russian citizens from abroad over the past 24 hours.

"Our company earlier performed its final flights from Lisbon and obtained permission to arrange flights from Dubai, so today we will continue to evacuate passengers from the United Arab Emirates," the spokesperson added.

On March 27, Russia suspended regular international flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, its air carriers will only evacuate passengers from abroad.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. As many as 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, almost 522,000 people have contracted the virus, and more than 23,500 have died. A total of 840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, two patients have died.