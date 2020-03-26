Putin allowed future installment plans for back taxes

MOSCOW, March 26. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the possibility of future installment plans for paying taxes, which will be deferred for the period of the coronavirus pandemic, when speaking to the business community representatives on Thursday.
One of the meeting participants, when commenting on the president’s decision on such a six-year tax deferment, pointed out the need to prescribe the parameters for the gradual payment of these deferred payments in advance, "so that the entrepreneur would not repay the full amount of the debt six months later, but would have a flexible installment plan, for example, during the course of the year." According to the entrepreneur, this will mitigate the situation with tax arrears of entrepreneurs at the end of the period proposed by the president.
"It seems to me that this is quite logical. It needs to be worked out properly with the Ministry of Finance, because there are fiscal things that he counts on. We will definitely look at the numbers," Putin answered him.
On Wednesday, the president, in an appeal to Russian citizens in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, announced a decision to grant small and medium-sized businesses deferred tax on all taxes, except VAT, for next six months. And for micro-enterprises, in addition to such a tax deferral, he also proposed a deferral of insurance contributions to social funds. According to him, these measures will be extended to companies operating in sectors most affected by the situation with coronavirus.
President Putin also instructed the government to constantly monitor the situation and, if necessary, expand and adjust the list of industries that need support.