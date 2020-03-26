Putin allowed future installment plans for back taxes

MOSCOW, March 26. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the possibility of future installment plans for paying taxes, which will be deferred for the period of the coronavirus pandemic, when speaking to the business community representatives on Thursday.

One of the meeting participants, when commenting on the president’s decision on such a six-year tax deferment, pointed out the need to prescribe the parameters for the gradual payment of these deferred payments in advance, "so that the entrepreneur would not repay the full amount of the debt six months later, but would have a flexible installment plan, for example, during the course of the year." According to the entrepreneur, this will mitigate the situation with tax arrears of entrepreneurs at the end of the period proposed by the president.

"It seems to me that this is quite logical. It needs to be worked out properly with the Ministry of Finance, because there are fiscal things that he counts on. We will definitely look at the numbers," Putin answered him.