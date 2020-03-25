Putin will meet businessmen in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the meeting with the business community in Moscow and not in St. Petersburg, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The meeting with the business community scheduled to tomorrow will be held as planned but in Moscow. Among participants are businessmen not merely from St. Petersburg but also from Moscow and other cities," Peskov said. It was planned earlier that Putin will visit St. Petersburg tomorrow.

The head of state also plans to participate in the G20 summit to be held in the videoconference mode, the press secretary added.