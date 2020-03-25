Hainan launches production of protective masks in Dongfang

HAIKOU, March 25. /TASS/. A new medical face masks factory has been commissioned in the city of Dongfang City in the Hainan Province, according to Nangodu Shibao newspaper.

It took 20 days to set up an enterprise and establish the production. Currently, three lines are working, on which up to 60,000 masks per day can be produced. Within the next 10 days, the newspaper notes, another 14 production lines are expected to be launched as well.

According to Zhang Damin, general director of Dongfang Bozui Kanyuan Yuan Medical Equipment Manufacturing Company, medical face masks are manufactured according to the medical standard YYT09692013. Prior to obtaining a license to sell masks for use by medical personnel, they will be sold as a means of protection for the public.

Hainan amid novel coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak on Hainan is practically over: there have been no new cases in the counties and cities of the province for a month. There is only one infected person in the region who is undergoing preventive treatment. The province has already restored regular traffic, the work of many companies and tourist attractions. Despite the stable epidemiological situation, the authorities maintain tough sanitary control measures: across China, the number of infected people arriving from abroad is increasing every day.

The outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was first registered at the end of 2019 in Central China and has already spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has recognized it as a pandemic.