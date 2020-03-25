Volvo Trucks to suspend production in Kaluga from April 13 due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Kaluga-based Volvo truck plant will suspend operations from April 13 to 30 on the back of the adverse epidemiological situation related to the coronavirus spread, Volvo Trucks says in a statement on Wednesday.

"Taking into consideration the adverse epidemiological situation with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) spread, the need to keep employees healthy and observe restrictive measures recommended by the Russian government, the management of Volvo Group made a decision to temporarily suspend operation of the Volvo truck plant in Kaluga from April 13 to 30, 2020," the company says.