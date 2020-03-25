Russia’s Aeroflot brings over 68,000 people from Europe amid coronavirus restrictions

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia’s national air carrier Aeroflot has brought over 68,000 passengers from European countries amid coronavirus restrictions, Aeroflot Spokesperson Yuliya Spivakova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"We brought the highest number of people from London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Prague and Budapest. If we take the entire period of bans and restrictions, our company has brought more than 68,000 people from these cities, including foreign nationals," she pointed out.

According to Spivakova, Aeroflot brought over 48,000 Russians home on March 14-28. "Today, we have flights from Delhi, Dubai and Tashkent," she added.