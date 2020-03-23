Hainan launches support program for coronavirus-hit tourism industry

HAIKOU, March 23. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities launched a program to support the tourism industry in order to reduce the negative impact of the novel coronavirus, www.hinews.cn reported.

The provincial government, the news outlet writes, intends to allocate at least 150 million yuan (about $ 21 million) to support the tourism companies operating on the island. The program includes about 30 steps in six areas: in particular, boosting financial support and stimulating consumption in the tourism sector, as well as promoting the province's tourism potential worlwide, said Liu Cheng, deputy head of the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports.

The program provides for further simplification of the rules concerning duty-free stores and increasing sales of related tax-free products via e-commerce. Priority will be given to supporting travel agencies, hotels and companies dealing with the cruise and yachting business registered on Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.