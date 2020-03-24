Salary should not be reduced due to work from home transition, says Labor Minister

MOSCOW, March 24. / TASS /. Salaries should not be reduced in due to the employee transition to remote work while maintaining the full scope of responsibilities, said the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov on Tuesday.

"Salaries with remote employment while maintaining the entire amount of the job duties assigned to the employee should be preserved. There should not be any reduction," he said.

Kotyakov noted that the situation on the labor market is now also stable, back pay number are not growing. "To date, this amount exceeds 2 bln rubles. And over the past week, that number has decreased by 44 mln rubles." he added.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. Later more than 150 countries were hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to the latest data, nearly 350,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 16,000 have died. There are 438 confirmed coronavirus cases registered in Russia, 17 people have gotten better and have been released from the hospital.