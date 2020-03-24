Aeroflot evacuates another 322 Russians from Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, March 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot air carrier has evacuated another 322 Russian citizens from Tashkent to Moscow overnight into Tuesday after Uzbekistan shut down transport links with all countries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the press service of the Russian Embassy in Tashkent said on Tuesday.

"On March 24, 322 Russians were transported from Uzbekistan aboard an Aeroflot flight to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport," the press service said.

Aeroflot earlier carried out five charter flights from Tashkent to Moscow evacuating a total 2,000 Russian nationals from Uzbekistan.

The first novel coronavirus case was confirmed in Uzbekistan on March 15. Later in the day, the authorities imposed quarantine in all kindergartens and educational institutions, cancelled mass events and suspended transport links with all countries. To date, 46 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country.

The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 150 countries. According to the latest data, about 500,000 people have contracted the virus, more than 16,000 of them have died.