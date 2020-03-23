Hainan to ban wide range of single-use plastics in December

HAIKOU, March 23. /TASS/. Starting December 1, China's Hainan will ban the production, sale and use of a wide range of disposable plastic products, according to the regional ecology department.

"This measure applies to non-degradable plastic products," the statement reads.

It states that such a solution applies to bags and cutlery containing polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, ethyl vinyl acetate and polyethylene terephthalate. In accordance with the decree, in the future, the authorities plans to expand the list of plastic items prohibited by the law.

In January, the Chinese government launched a program to completely abandon polymers in a number of domestic applications by 2026, gradually replacing them with new materials. The authorities plan to create a diversified system for controlling plastic waste, tighten the regime for the entire cycle of production, transportation, sale and disposal of such goods. In accordance with this program, stores, restaurants, pharmacies and other places with lots of consumers will completely ban plastic packaging, cutlery and drinking straws in 2020 in the largest cities of China.