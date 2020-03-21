Coronavirus to have serious, but temporary impact on global economy - IMF

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. The consequences of the current novel coronavirus pandemic will be serious, but the global economy will manage to cope with them, said Martin Muhleisen, who heads the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Strategy, Policy, and Review Department.

In an interview published on the organization’s website, the expert said that "we've gone into this crisis, although the economy has since slowed down a little, with a very long expansion and high employment rates."

"And you would hope that that creates some buffers against the very weak activity for the next months," he continued. "So, in that sense, the crisis has come at a time where hopefully we are prepared for this kind of shock and where we can deal with it. Although the effects would probably be quite severe."

"I hope that we will get well through that crisis. I think the international community has the tools, countries have the tools, to ensure that we to emerge from it. There will be a recovery. It is a temporary crisis," the IMF official said.

According to Muhleisen, the core of fighting the crisis has is in helping to limit the spread of the virus.

"And also to do it in a way that provides, at some point, confidence that this will be a temporary shock, and that the effects will not last for many months," he said.

Muhleisen went on to say that national governments and central banks all over the world have taken a series of unprecedented measures to provide liquidity to the markets and make sure that markets continue to function.

He stressed the need for a coordinated effort "to amplify the actions of each individual government or central bank."

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 253 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 260,000, with more than 11,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.