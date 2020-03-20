Current period is challenging for Russian economy, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The current period is challenging for the Russian economy but the Bank of Russia has the range of tools to mitigate occurring risk and support the economic activity in the existing environment, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday after the Board meeting.

"Concerning the fact how to name this situation, you know, it is normally proper to do so when this period ends. The period is challenging and, most importantly, we have approached this period with sufficient accruals and buffers and the financial system stability. We have the whole range of tools to mitigate risks, and not merely to mitigate risks but also to support the economic activity and lending in this environment," she said.

The Bank of Russia has kept the key rate at the level of 6% per annum earlier on Friday after a lengthy cycle of its reduction.