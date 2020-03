MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The growth of the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2020 delivery continued to slow down on London's ICE on Friday. According to the trading data as of 3:24 pm Moscow time, the Brent crude oil was trading at $28.93 per barrel, an increase of 1.6% compared with the previous closure.

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil was $26.22 per barrel (+1.2%).