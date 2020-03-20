Kremlin says keeping key rate unchanged was Bank of Russia’s independent decision

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia independently decided to maintain the key rate at the previous level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"This is an independent decision of the regulator," he said, answering the question whether President Vladimir Putin, and the Central Bank discussed the decision to maintain the key rate.

Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 6% per annum. Before that the regulator lowered the key rate several times in a row.