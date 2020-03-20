All Hainan's enterprises with foreign capital resume work

HAIKOU, March 20. /TASS/. All Hainan's major enterprises with foreign capital in the province which had to suspend production amid coronavirus outbreak have resumed their work by middle March, according to local commercial authorities.

"All major enterprises have returned to work, observing the necessary precautions. Our province is actively increasing the scale of international trade and investment activities, some companies have recently been showing noticeable success," the agency said in a statement.

According to authoroties, there are about 60 big companies that provide more than 90% of Hainan's exports in the region. All of them, according to the authorities, have restored production and commercial activities to the same level.

According to statistics, the province continues to actively draw foreign investment, which in January and February increased by about 100% year on year (up to $ 119 million). Over the past two weeks of February, as the work was resumed, the island's foreign trade grew by almost 25%, to 3.18 billion yuan ($ 447.5 million at the current exchange rate).

According to the Hainan Daily, some local companies, despite the epidemic, were able to increase their supply. For example, the Sinopek Corporation division sold 1.56 million tonnes of oil products in two months, which is by 76% more than in January and February 2019. Hainan AI enterprises and fishing industry companies also significantly increased activity.

Hainan amid novel coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak on Hainan is practically over: there have been no new cases in the counties and cities of the province for a month. There is only one infected person in the region who is undergoing preventive treatment. The province has already restored regular traffic, the work of many companies and tourist attractions. Despite the stable epidemiological situation, the authorities maintain tough sanitary control measures: across China, the number of infected people arriving from abroad is increasing every day.

The outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was first registered at the end of 2019 in Central China and has already spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has recognized it as a pandemic.