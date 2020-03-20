Russia restricts flights to US, UAE, UK amid coronavirus pandemic

The decision affects only Aeroflot and S7 airlines. Previously, only Aeroflot Airlines operated flights to the US (daily flights from Moscow to New York, Los Angeles, as well as one flight a week to Washington and four to Miami). Russian airlines did not fly to cities in the UK other than London. According to the statement on the website of Aeroflot, the company will continue to operate flights to London, while its subsidiary Rossiya Airlines will have to stop flights from St. Petersburg to London. As for the UAE, Aeroflot and Pobeda airline will close flights to Dubai from Moscow, and S7 - from Novosibirsk.

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Since March 20, Russia has introduced restrictions on flights to the United Sates, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was signed by the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on March 18. Russian airlines will only be able to fly from Sheremetyevo Terminal F to New York, Dubai, and London.

Airlines still will be able to carry out charter flights to transport passengers home. Earlier, Russia restricted entry of foreigners into the country, and virtually closed flights to Europe.

Flights to all European countries were also limited. Planes can leave only from terminal F to the capital of a European country. Using the same principle, Russia has limited air connection with China, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

Aeroflot independently closes flights to some European capitals, mainly the countries where an emergency regime was introduced and entry for foreigners was closed. So, for example, Aeroflot closed flights to Lisbon, Budapest, Vienna, Tallinn, Warsaw, Prague. At the same time, Aeroflot continues flights to Japan, India, and the Maldives.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, flights to China and South Korea were limited first, according to the decision of the operational headquarters, only Aeroflot was allowed to fly from Sheremetyevo’s terminal F, now any carrier can depart from Sheremetyevo, there is no official ban for such flights. However, at the moment, only Ural Airlines used this opportunity - they operate flights from Sheremetyevo to Barcelona.

As a result, the passenger turnover in Sheremetyevo decreased. The airport announced plans to close international terminals E and C from March 20, flights will be transferred to terminals D and F.