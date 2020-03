MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in May 2020 surged by 11.25% to $27.68 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, according to trading data.

WTI futures soared 22.7% to $25.56 a barrel.

The dollar dropped by 1.76% against the ruble to 79.45 rubles. The euro fell 3.17% to 85.53 rubles.