Russia to limit flights from Moscow to Dubai from March 20

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Flights from Moscow to Dubai will be limited - from March 20, these flights will be operated only from Terminal F of the Sheremetyevo Airport.

The relevant amendments were introduced to the ruling by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Earlier it was planned to leave flights between Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

"[Hereby I instruct the Transport Ministry] to ensure that from 00:00 Moscow time on March 20, 2020, passenger traffic from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of the United Arab Emirates is restricted, with the exception of regular flights Moscow - Dubai and back via the Sheremetyevo International Airport (terminal F)," according to the ruling.

From March 20, Russia limits flights to the UK, USA and the UAE. Flights to New York and London will also be operated only from Terminal F of the Sheremetyevo Airport.

Russia has already limited flights with China, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan, the European Union and other countries. Other states impose similar restrictions.