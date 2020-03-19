Hainan to set up special production for medical protection goods

HAIKOU, MArch 19. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities approved a project to set up a specialized industrial site for the production of medical protection products which are in high demand on the international market amid novel coronavirus outbreak, www.chinanews.com reported.

According to the news outlet, investments in the production of masks, workwear, sanitizers and disposable medical supplies at the first stage will exceed 370 million yuan (more than $ 52 million), and it will take about a year and a half to build. Thanks to this industrial complex, dozens of production lines will be launched, about a thousand jobs will be created. This industrial base will annually produce products worth about 500 million yuan (over $ 71 million).

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in Haikou,Honz Pharmaceutical will own the facility. "There are no factories on Hainan that can produce some of the goods that will be produced here. In particular, we are talking about various medical accessories that need to be replaced periodically," said Chen Yu, the project’s lead specialist. “We will fill this gap."

According to him, a specialized industrial zone will be able to create strategic stocks of medical supplies for at least six months. As Honz Pharmaceutical Chairman Hong Jianyu clarified, Hainan very much needs a production site that will become an important link in the local healthcare system. Earlier this year, in just eight days, the company created a medical mask factory on the island from scratch.

The novel coronavirus outbreak on Hainan is in fact almost over: no new cases of pneumonia have beem registered .in the counties and cities of the province for a month now There is only one infected person in the region who is undergoing preventive treatment. The province has already restored regular traffic, the work of many companies and tourist sites.