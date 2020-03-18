Russian Agriculture Ministry can reallocate food supplies if needed

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture will be able to reallocate food supplies with consideration of regionalization in case of necessity, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said on Wednesday.

"The Deputy Prime Minister particularly noted that food stocks were formed in the country and there is no shortage in any group," the press service of the official says. "The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the Russian Ministry of Agriculture will be able to reallocate food supplies if required, considering the regionalization," it reports.

Abramchenko ordered to ensure continuous delivery of foods for the population and prepare food stocks in retail chains, the press service added.