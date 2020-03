Brent crude oil falls below $28 first time since January 2016

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with May delivery on London's ICE fell by 6.9% reaching $26.75 per barrel, as of 16:23 Moscow time.

The last time oil of this grade was at this level in September 2003.

The price of WTI oil futures lost 10.7% and reached $24.4 per barrel, the level of June 2002.