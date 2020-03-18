Dollar surpasses 79 rubles on Moscow Exchange.
Dollar surpasses 79 rubles on Moscow Exchange
Amendments bill consistent with articles 1, 2 and 9 of Russia’s Constitution — court
The ruling of the Russian Constitutional Court on the constitutional amendments bill will enter into force immediately, the Russian Constitutional Court informed Monday
Read more
Russia, Turkey may soon sign contract on 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems
Under the contract, Turkey will be involved in the production process, according to the top brass
Read more
Many countries opt for Russian combat equipment despite sanctions — official
Some countries and concrete persons are running real risks opting to buy Russian equipment, the military official stated
Read more
Russia managed to offset all losses from sanctions — Putin
Putin agreed that the losses were significant
Read more
Russia’s PM orders to prepare priority actions plan due to coronavirus
According to Mikhail Mishustin, it is also necessary to simplify the supply process both domestically and from abroad
Read more
Peru declares state of emergency, closes borders over coronavirus
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra said that the state of emergency in the country will stay in effect for 15 days
Read more
Gazprom halts Power of Siberia gas pipeline for maintenance until April 1
The pipeline launched in December 2019 currently supplies natural gas to Russia's Far East and China
Read more
Saudi Arabia, US caused market collapse to destabilize situation in Russia - experts
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would be able to decently go through the period of instability due to turbulence and the threat of coronavirus spread
Read more
Putin sets up coronavirus response working group under Russian State Council
The group of 19 members will be chaired by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
Read more
Latest Msta-S artillery systems arrive for troops in Russia’s south
The upgraded howitzers feature a new automated fire control system, a higher rate of fire and the possibility to use digital electronic maps to accelerate finding positions on the terrain, according to official data
Read more
Russia holds drills at Syria’s port of Tartus
During the drills, the crew of a Grachonok anti-sabotage boat detected an identified speed boat, which gave no response to requests and kept moving, ignoring demands to stop for inspection
Read more
Russia unlikely to use electronic warfare on NATO ships in Black Sea massively — expert
Modern plans do not involve seizure of control and jamming of any frequencies, the counter-admiral said
Read more
China greenlights clinical testing of first vaccine against COVID-19
The report notes that during pre-trial testing, the vaccine was deemed effective and safe
Read more
Indian Army decides to purchase 400 more T-90S battle tanks — Russian military official
According to the Military Balance 2019 handbook published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, over 1,025 T-90S tanks are operational in the Indian Army at present
Read more
Putin assures non-systemic opposition not an enemy of the state
Putin noted that the political awareness of Russia's ordinary citizens had grown over the past year
Read more
Putin demands foiling any attempts to destabilize society
The Russian president has expressed concern about the large number of unsolved crimes in the country
Read more
Oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia may benefit both - experts
Saudi Arabia may reach production level of 12 mln barrels per day (bpd) in 3-6 months, Director of ACRA corporate rating group Vasily Tanurkov said
Read more
Russia’s top brass to unveil Buk-M3 air defense system at Victory Day parade
Overall, the military parade will involve 225 weapon systems, of which 24 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier
Read more
Russia scientists invent 15-minute portable coronavirus test device
The device uses the isothermal polymerase chain reaction
Read more
US Federal Reserve sends signal by slashing interest rate to near zero — Accounts Chamber
The Federal Reserve earlier announced the measure to cut the key interest rate by a full percentage point, returning it to a range of 0 to 0.25% amid the global coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Kremlin sees no grounds to introduce state of emergency over coronavirus in Russia
According to the emergency operations center, 63 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia
Read more
India likely to buy additional batch of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets — official
India currently has more than 60 MiG-29 aircarft
Read more
Putin signs decree on holding nationwide voting on constitutional amendments on April 22
The nationwide voting will take place on April 22 only if the coronavirus situation does not worsen, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed
Read more
US deliberately hampers Iran’s anti-coronavirus efforts — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The reason behind the numerous fatalities is not only the infection itself, but also the fact that the US is deliberately hindering efforts to counter it," the ministry said
Read more
Russia closes border with Belarus over coronavirus
The Russian PM noted that the coronavirus was brought in Russia by people, who had come from other countries
Read more
Serbia asks Russia to help cope with coronavirus epidemic
By today, 55 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Serbia
Read more
China’s Xinhua news agency says US ‘racist,’ ‘irresponsible’ — op-ed
The US politicians, the op-ed underscores, "went so far by employing racist language to label the pathogen behind the disease the ‘Chinese virus’ or ‘Wuhan virus,’ although its origin remains undetermined"
Read more
Militants sought to disrupt Russian-Turkish patrol mission
Terrorists sought to use civilians, including women and children, as human shields, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
China develops 8 vaccines against COVID-19, some prove effective on animals
Animal testing is currently underway on transgenic mice and monkeys
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 16
Read more
Aeroflot suspends flights to 16 more destinations
Thus, it will suspend flights to Prague, Frankfurt, Munich, Thessaloniki, Barcelona, Zurich, Copenhagen, Oslo, Chisinau, Vilnius, Warsaw, Tallinn, Vienna, Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand
Read more
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia reaches 114
According to the deputy PM, 104 cases are imported, while ten people contracted the virus during contacts with infected individuals
Read more
It will take current pandemic years to travel around the world, says German virologist
Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute assumed that "it will take the pandemic two years, or possibly several years to circle the world"
Read more
St. Petersburg authorities get no notification about Nissan’s leaving Russian market
Earlier, the Kommersant daily reported, citing its own sources, that Nissan’s departure from Russia was discussed because the company allegedly has problems with the model range, which affects demand
Read more