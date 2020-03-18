Hainan to implement 30 projects on intellectual property protection

HAIKOU, March 18. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan - the city of Haikou - will ensure the implementation of 30 major projects on intellectual property protection in 2020, according to www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, the authorities will be receicing applications for participation in the tender of the most promising inventions and innovations by March 31. Responsibility for funding the program lies with the local licensing authority. According to the government's plan, a third of the projects will be classified as expensive. The authorities have not yet announced the amount of funding allocated for these purposes.

Intellectual property protection is a key issue that is constantly being discussed during the Sino-US trade and economic negotiations. The task of ensuring the rights of inventors, as well as those implementing new technologies, is recognized as no less important than balancing the trade imbalance between China and the US.

The program of protecting copyright holders planned for the current year is the second project implemented by the Haikou authorities in this area. It is aimed mostly at ensuring the qualitative growth of Hainan's economy by cultivating favorable conditions for innovation.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.