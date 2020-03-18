Hainan's Boao forum to wrap up park renovation by March

HAIKOU, March 17. /TASS/. The Boao Economic Forum for Asia on the Island of Hainan by the end of March will wrap up construction work in an area of ​​about 2,000 square meters for the park complex renovation near the central conference hall - a huge building that can accommodate thousands, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the publication, such a large-scale activity is dedicated to the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Boao forum. In addition to lawns and plantings, more than 20 exhibition halls, five VIP zones and one tourist center were renovated. At the moment, as noted, the plan for additional renovation has already been completed by 97%.

"Final work is underway on landscaping parks and paving paths, and by March 30 we are planning to wrap up everything," a representative of the contractor said.

According to the statement, the activities on the arrangement of the forum's territory did not stop, even despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. To ensure security, the entire adjacent area was disinfected twice a day, and people arriving from other China's regions were placed in mandatory two-week quarantine.

About the forum's history

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites, The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. According to the Chinese top diplomat, this regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.